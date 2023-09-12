URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Reading is fundamental to child development, which is why Crisis Nursery in Urbana is working with Books from Brek to help vulnerable children find joy in reading.

Books from Brek is a nonprofit organization that started in 2016. Their mission is to help give books to at-risk youth throughout Champaign County. The namesake of the organization belongs to young booklover Brek Neiswender, whom the organization was created in memory of.

Last week, the organization dropped over 4,000 books to Crisis Nursery with the help of some University of Illinois athletes.

“This here was a very special delivery from Books from Brek,” said Operations Director Rachael Graham. “We had Terrence Shannon Jr. and Justin Harmon help the family bag books at the library and then bring them over here, deliver them and then we distributed them to children.”

Those hoping to make a donation may do through their website.