PIPER CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — It may look just like an old fire truck, but to the town of Piper City, it’s their history in bright red.

Now, the community gets to keep it. The antique fire engine was the first in Piper City’s history. It dates back to 1928.

The fire truck recently went up for auction, and the Piper City Fire Department’s Lieutenant Secretary Treasurer, Derek Hay, wanted to make sure it stayed in the community. He started a GoFundMe page to raise money for the effort. Citizens of Piper City and even those outside the area raised more than $11,000 to win the bid.

“I’m just very thankful that we can keep a piece of our Piper Fire heritage here in town. The community support was just amazing,” Hay said.

The Fire Department plans on starting a committee to head the truck’s maintenance and to decide where it goes. They plan to use the fire truck in parades, like the upcoming Touch-A-Truck event on Main Street on Sept. 17. They also plan on putting it in car shows, and allowing Santa to ride in it when he comes to town.