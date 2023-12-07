SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man drowned at Lake Charleston Thursday.

Officers with the Charleston Police Department, the Coles County Sheriff’s Department, Charleston Ambulance, and Lincoln Fire Protection District Dive Team responded to calls of a man in the water at Lake Charleston around 11 a.m., according to a Charleston Police Department news release. The dive team was able to rescue the person, but he was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Charleston Police officials do not believe a crime occurred, but an investigation into the death is still underway.