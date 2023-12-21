COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A former county prosecutor has pleaded guilty for attempted official misconduct.

34-year-old Brady Allen, a former assistant state’s attorney for Coles County, entered the plea Wednesday to two misdemeanor charges of official misconduct based on bribery. Allen was sentenced to 120 days in jail with two years of probation afterwards as well as a $5,000 fine plus court costs.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said Allen had sent inappropriate messages to female defendants he had prosecuted from December 2018 to August 2020, when he resigned. According to the attorney general, he solicited sexual contact to the defendants in exchange for preferential treatment in their pending cases.

Allen was charged by the Attorney General’s office in January.

Raoul said it was important for the victims to be heard in a court of law.

“As a prosecutor who has sworn to uphold the law and advocate for victims, I am shocked and outraged that a fellow prosecutor would use that authority to manipulate and victimize women,” Raoul said in a news release. “I am absolutely committed to holding public servants – no matter their positions – accountable for using their authority to take advantage of or abuse the residents they are supposed to serve.”

Also as a part of his sentence, Allen must surrender his license to practice law and not make any contact with the victims.

Illinois State Police’s Division of Criminal Investigation investigated the case.

“The Illinois State Police Special Investigations Unit continues to make a difference protecting the public trust,” said Illinois State Police Director Brendan F. Kelly. “The Illinois State Police will continue to work with Attorney General Raoul’s office to pursue cases of misconduct and corruption.”

Allen will have to turn himself into the Coles County Jail before Jan. 5. His next court appearance is Feb. 14.