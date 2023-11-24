CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Martinsville Ag Fair is hosting a pancake breakfast and craft and vendor market Saturday to benefit the Missions Grandstand renovations.

Officials will be serving breakfast including pancakes, biscuits & gravy, sausage, eggs, coffee and juice in the basement of the Martinsville Community Center. Workers will start serving plates at 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. or food runs out. Officials ask for a free-will donation for the meal.

The vendor and craft market will be open upstairs of the breakfast from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. There is no entrance fee. Santa has also scheduled to appear at the market from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m.

Fair officials will also be selling fair gift items at the breakfast and bake sale items at the market.

We have one vendor who is taking some wood from our grandstands that we’re working on, and is making craft items out the wood from it even,” Bob Zellers, the president of the Martinsville Agricultural Fair said.

All proceeds from the breakfast donations and vendor fees will go towards the fair’s Mission Grandstands.