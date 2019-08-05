Zumba offers amazing health benefits (and a whole lot of fun)

Zumba combines hi- energy Latin and International motivating rhythms that tone and sculpt the body using principals from aerobics and fitness. The goal is to achieve cardio and muscle-toning balance and flexibility.

The benefits of Zumba are many. You can burn 600 to 1000 calories in just 1 hour. Boost your heart health and lung function, which reduces the risk of heart disease. Zumba works your whole body, helping tone every muscle group. The more Zumba you do, the faster you’ll lose weight. It helps de-stress, improves coordination and agility, bone density, posture, and it makes you happy.

The best part is, you dont need to be a great dancer to feel welcome in a Zumba class. The Champaign Fitness Center has classes Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturdays, and more details are available here.