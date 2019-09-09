Zumba at Champaign Fitness Center

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Karina, Zumba Instructor, with the Champaign Fitness Center takes us inside one of her group fitness Zumba classes!

We take the work out of the work out by mixing low-intensity and high intensity moves for calorie burning dance fitness party since 1994!

Zumba is a total body work out, super effective and super fun. Combining all elements of fitness- cardio, muscle conditioning, balance and flexibility, boosted energy and a serious dose of awesome each time you leave a class.

Weight loss

Helps lose belly fat.

tones your body

Boost your heart health

Improves lung function

Helps you DE-STRESS

Improves coordination

The more Zumba you do, the faster you lose weight.

I have been in the Zumba family since 2015 it’s changed my life. Zumba is known for its amazing results as well as health benefits. Zumba changes lives, are you ready for a change?

We offer lots of group classes. With amazing instructors. Come give us a try.

Champaign Fitness Center

1914 Round Barn Rd,

Champaign, IL, 61821