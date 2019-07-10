Zach Dable Experience takes over City Center

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) –

We’re excited to feature the Zach Dable Experience live from City Center!

Band Members

Zach Dable, lead guitar, backing vocals

Jim Divan, rhythm & bass guitar, backing vocals

Jill Dable, bass guitar & flute;

Spencer Ely, drums;

Perry Dable, vocals;

Ben Bellerud, vocals

Genre

New original rock, along with ’70s & ’80s mainstream rock and a bit of country, southern rock, ’60s rock and dance music,

East Central Illinois’ Most Versatile Cover Band and original music band! We are an area band playing festivals, clubs, bars and private parties, including weddings and anniversaries , along with holiday and just-for-fun parties all over East Central Illinois and beyond. From ’60s,’70s and ’80s classic radio rock, to rap, to hip hop to disco to hard rock, to heavy metal to Elvis, R&B and country, the Zach Dable Experience has a little bit of something for everyone. But we don’t stop there. The band has put out its first CD of original rock and roll all written by ZDE lead guitarist Zach Dable, with more originals on the way!

Biography

Playing all new original rock/hard rock and cover music from such artists at Tom Petty, Greg Kihn Band, Scorpions, Old Crowe & The Medicine Show, Romantics, Cars, Cutting Crew, Steve Miller Band, Wild Cherry, Deep Purple, Garth Brooks, Alabama, Marshall Tucker Band, The Clash, Rick Springfield, Tommy Tutone, Chris Ledoux, John Cougar, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Judas Priest, Drivin’ & Cryin’, Billy Joel, Wilson Pickett, Kid Rock, the Eagles, Three Doors Down, Men at Work, Garth Brooks, Tone Loc, Jimmy Buffett, Classics IV, REO Speedwagon, Kentucky Headhunters, Billy Ray Cyrus, Cheap Trick, ZZ Top, Loverboy, Allman Brothers, Rick James, Metallica and Alan Jackson, along with original music. Just a wide variety of popular rock, southern rock and country music ranging from the 1960s to the 2000s, but largely ’70s & ’80s guitar-driven radio rock. East Central Illinois’ Most Versatile Cover Band!

