Yoga and Wine at Alto Vineyards

Alto Vineyards is hosting a Yoga and Wine event!

We are one of southern Illinois oldest and most award winning winery. Been in business over 30 years.

EVENTS:

We are having a comedy night on Friday September 20 7:30-9:30 pm

BBQ Competition on Saturday September 28- and are looking for vendors and competitors to sign up for this event.

Yoga and Wine every other Wednesday 6-7 pm. $10 for the class $15 for class and glass of wine. Next one on Wednesday 8/28/19

Ways yoga can benefit your mind, body and soul:

• Improves Muscle Tone and Flexibility

• Builds Strength

• Reduces Anxiety, Stress and Depression

• plus much more

Ways wine can benefit you:*

• It contains antioxidants

• It helps build biceps

• It helps with stress

• plus much more

• *this is soley based upon no survery just our opinion

What better way to spend a Wednesday night then receiving two beneficial activities in one night.

$10.00 for the class

Alto Vineyards

(217) 356-4784

4210 N Duncan Rd, Champaign, IL 61822