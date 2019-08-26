Yoga and Wine at Alto Vineyards

Breaking News
Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Alto Vineyards is hosting a Yoga and Wine event!

We are one of southern Illinois oldest and most award winning winery. Been in business over 30 years.

EVENTS:
We are having a comedy night on Friday September 20 7:30-9:30 pm
BBQ Competition on Saturday September 28- and are looking for vendors and competitors to sign up for this event.

Yoga and Wine every other Wednesday 6-7 pm. $10 for the class $15 for class and glass of wine. Next one on Wednesday 8/28/19

Ways yoga can benefit your mind, body and soul:
• Improves Muscle Tone and Flexibility
• Builds Strength
• Reduces Anxiety, Stress and Depression
• plus much more

Ways wine can benefit you:*
• It contains antioxidants
• It helps build biceps
• It helps with stress
• plus much more
• *this is soley based upon no survery just our opinion

What better way to spend a Wednesday night then receiving two beneficial activities in one night.

$10.00 for the class

Alto Vineyards
(217) 356-4784
4210 N Duncan Rd, Champaign, IL 61822

