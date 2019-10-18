Wine Down Sundays at Alto Vineyards

One of Southern Illinois’ most award winning and oldest wineries that has been business over 30 years is here to Whet Our Whistles today!

Here’s more from Alto Vineyards:

  • We enjoy helping people find wine they will enjoy
  • One of Southern Illinois’ most award winning and oldest wineries. Been in business over 30 years.
  • Wine Down Sundays- FREE live music every Sunday through the end of the year 2-4 pm.
  • Painting classes- Wine and Sign November 8th 6-8:30 pm, sign up online through our facebook
  • Annual Holiday open house starting Black Friday November 29-Dec 1, holiday deals and live music, and light snack items.

