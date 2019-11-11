1  of  3
Closings
Window Covering Options at Budget Blinds

Savoy, Ill. (WCIA)

Tom and Debbie Millikan, Owners of Budget Blinds, talk all things window coverings!

Here’s more from Budget Blinds:

We offer custom window coverings. We do free in-home consultations, take accurate measurements for a custom fit, and install. We now have a new Showroom with displays of various products from several different vendors. We are able to educate customers on automation.

We assist customers with best solutions for their window coverings (i.e.; functionality, appearance, light control, privacy, etc.). We are able to provide solutions for difficult windows (i.e.; larger widths, windows extremely high, speciality shape windows, etc.). We offer the best warranty in the industry. We are able to provide a style and service for every budget.

In our new showroom, we have many displays with various control options, including cordless, automated, etc.

We have numerous vendors to choose product from and we have a “5-Year No Questions Asked Warranty” which our competitors cannot offer.

Budget Blinds of Champaign and Bloomington, IL
217-614-4048/309-533-7386
211 North Dunlap Avenue, Savoy, IL 61874

Budget Blinds, Savoy

