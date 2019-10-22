1  of  3
Widmer Interiors gives back to community through WidmerWish program

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

One way Widmer gives back to the community is through the WidmerWish program. WidmerWish provides $20,000 of office furniture to a non-profit and the 2019 winner was Salt & Light Ministries. The winner was selected by a panel of judges which included Tim Sinclair.

Salt & Light Ministries
2019 financial goal
$450,000

Mission:
The mission of Salt & Light is to share the love of God by fighting poverty with opportunities that empower people for lasting change.

Salt & Light strives to EMPOWER individuals towards lasting change by AFFIRMING their DIGNITY. Most one-way giving models unconsciously communicate the person has nothing of value to contribute to the “transaction.” We create opportunities for individuals to utilize their talents in productive and meaningful ways. This reinforces their competence and confidence to acquire resources while gaining a sense of pride that comes from providing for themselves and their families.

Widmer Interiors
3096939300
2203 E Empire
Bloomington IL

