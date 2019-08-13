What’s new at Lake Land College

Mattoon, Ill. (WCIA)

Olivia Mintun, Admissions Representative, Madison Delks, Community Outreach Coordinator, and Laker Louie are here from Lake Land College sharing what’s new this fall.

Lake Land College is a community college in Mattoon, Illinois. You can train immediately for a career or start a bachelor’s degree. Many of our programs offer students hands-on learning experiences. We have more than 40 labs with equipment that you would find in industry.

We have a flexible class schedule- we have classes that run in the morning, in the evening, on the weekend and ONLINE. We have both in district and out of district students taking advantage of our online classes because it is a flat rate!

The best part about Lake Land though is the family atmosphere and all of the opportunities that are available. We know our students personally and help them succeed. We also have many opportunities for students to get involved – take on leadership roles, sing in the community choir, help with the Laker Food Pantry.

There are a lot of new things at Lake Land – we have a 50,000 square foot addition to the Luther Student Center. Counseling Services, Admissions & Records, Financial Aid, Career Services, TRIO, Student Life, Accounting and the Police Department are all located in one building now to create a one stop experience for students. There is also a new space for students to visit with friends and study.

Classes begin on August 19th and students do still have time to get registered!

We have what we call a “scholarship blitz” from August 1st to September 1st, where students can get into their Laker Hubs and fill out one form that puts them in the running for all the scholarships that are still available for 2019.

Lake Land College

www.lakelandcollege.edu

217-234-5232