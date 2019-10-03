What’s new at Curtis Orchard & Pumpkin Patch

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Curtis Orchard & Pumpkin Patch is a definite fall favorite for families across Central Illinois. But did you know there are some updates around the farm this season?

That’s right! The country store starting selling kettle corn, an observation bee hive is on display for farm tours, and the Flying Monkey Café is now open through December.

ciLiving Storyteller, Erin Valle, met up with Curtis Orchard co-owner, Randy Graham, to discuss Illinois agritourism, the visitor experience, as well as these additions to the farm.

