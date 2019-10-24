What you need to know about medicare

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
The countdown is on for people to start making decisions when it comes to the their medicare plans for next year. Here’s more from Carle:
WHAT SHOULD PEOPLE KNOW ABOUT WHAT MEDICARE ADVANTAGE PLANS OFFER COMPARED TO OTHER MEDICARE COVERAGE?
• More coverage than Original Medicare or Medicare Supplement
• Combines hospital, medical and pharmacy
• Plans where you can see any doctor or hospital
• Plus, extras like dental, vision, hearing coverage
• Similar to robust plans employers often provide
WHY SHOULD PEOPLE CHOOSE MEDICARE ADVANTAGE PLANS FROM HEALTH ALLIANCE?
• Local company, with headquarters in Champaign
• Care coordination to help you get healthy and stay healthy
• Fitness programs and more
• Free easy-to-use Virtual Visits
• $0 preferred generics at Walgreens, low copayments on brand-name medications
• New for 2020: acupuncture coverage
WHY IS THIS TIME OF YEAR ESPECIALLY IMPORTANT FOR PEOPLE WHO ARE ELIGIBLE FOR MEDICARE?
• Annual Enrollment Period ends December 7
• Determine what you need for 2020 coverage
• Always good to re-examine existing coverage
• Get more from a plan that’s right in your backyard
WE UNDERSTAND THERE’S SOMETHING NEW IN THE MEDICARE MIX THIS YEAR. WHAT IS SIMPLETE?
• New approach to healthcare
• Even better collaboration between providers and insurance company
• For members
o Lower costs
o More benefits
o A more complete healthcare experience
• In select Illinois and Indiana counties
HOW DO PEOPLE LEARN MORE AS THEY KEEP THAT IMPORTANT DEC. 7 DATE IN MIND?
• Attend a seminar
• Call Health Alliance at 1-888-382-9771
• Visit HealthAllianceMedicare.org
• Contact your local insurance agent