West End Boogie Project on City Center Stage

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

West End Boogie Project shares a few tunes on the City Center stage.

Band Members:

Joe May Guitars and Vocals

Larry Clark, Guitar and Vocals

Mark Holmer, Guitar, Bass guitar and Vocals

Eric Lutz, Bass Guitar and Harmonica’s

Dave Morrow Drums

Hometown

Decatur, Ill

Record Label

Still spinning after all these years

About

The West End Boogie Project is dedicated to playing AM radio hits from the 1950’s, 60’s and 70’s. Rock and Pop music that brings back smiles to all.

This is one band still playing top ten AM hits from the 50’s, 60’s and early 70’s.

Biography

These 5 musicians combine over 120 years of playing music. Thus a style you don’t learn reading sheet music. You have to live the 60’s to play it as it was passed down to us. So 1 Chicago musician and 4 local Decatur players luckily stumbled across each others paths. All band members live on Decatur Old West End – then was born the name, The West End Boogie Project.

Current Location

Decatur, Ill

Influences

Jesus Christ and his never ending Love for all of us.