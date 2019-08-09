Welding program offered at DACC

Danville, Ill. (WCIA)

Danville Area Community College offers career training opportunities in the area’s most desired vocations, as well as the first two years of a bachelor’s degree. Professor RJ Rowland is an instructor in the Welding program.

In welding: Professor Rowland has developed apprenticeships for his students. He regularly receives calls from local businesses seeking qualified employees. His students have even built a bbq smoker for the Culinary program. This week’s campers are making personalized fire pits to take home.

Our College Express program provides vocational training in more than 16 career areas for high school juniors and seniors. The camps that will be in progress during your visit are new (welding) and innovative (master chef) and designed to spark interest in kids who will soon qualify for enrollment in College Express. That may then lead to continued training in the field after high school graduation.

Fall classes begin August 19. Viewers who are interested in the programs are encouraged to begin the enrollment process prior to August 9 in order to complete orientation and financial aid forms.