Watseka community raises $15k for local dance team

Watseka, Ill. (WCIA)– The One’s You Want dance team from Dancepiration Dance Academy in Watseka is headed to the World Dance Championship in Meadowlands, New Jersey next week. The competition is July 30th through August 4.

In April, The One’s You Want— a name which acknowledges their Grease inspired routine– competed at a regional Starpower Dance Competition. Out of 500 acts, three judges awarded ten teams a golden ticket to the World Dance Championship. The One’s You Want was one of the teams awarded the honor.

Since then, the Watseka community has donated around $15,000 through sponsorships and fundraising efforts. Studio owner, 20-year-old Blair Hankey, says the money will be used to cover the cost of the competition as well as transportation and hospitality expenses.

“Never give up because your time is coming,” dancer Courtney Thompson said. “Just keeping working hard.”