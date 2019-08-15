Water safety tips with Mattex Heating, Cooling and Plumbing

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Mattex Heating, Cooling, and Plumbing is back with water safety tips.

Water Safety Tips:

o Can be placed near sump pumps, water heaters, washer and under your sinks

• Sump pump

o A backup or water commander helps with loss of time and money when it comes to water damage.

o Recovery of loss from water damage can take up to 6 months

o Excessive water damage can cost $10,000 to $30,000 per inch.

We educate our customers on ways to save money by providing tips on how to help small water leaks becoming into bigger problems:

• Detecting Leaky Faucets

o 10% of homes have leaks that waste 90 gallons or more per day.

o A leaky faucet that drips at the rate of one drip per second can waste more than 3,000 gallons per year. That’s the amount of water needed to take more than 180 showers!

o Check leaky faucets washers and gaskets for wear and re replacing them if necessary.

o Get early warning when you have water leaks and/or if your furnace fails in your home

o Honeywell Home app works with alexa too.

Find Mattex at the Mahomet Music Festival on August 23 and 24th.

Mattex Heating, Cooling and Plumbing

217-355-9700

402 S. Staley

Champaign

http://www.mattexservice.com