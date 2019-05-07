Visit Champaign County's Top Five Ways to Celebrate Mom

Champaign, IL - (WCIA) - Top Five Ways to Treat Mom for Mother’s Day!

Visit Champaign County

Get Mom Local Flowers—There’s no need to order from online flower shops for Mother’s Day when we have some wonderful florists in town with locally grown products. Check out Old Town Flowers which you can find at Hopscotch Bakery or the Farmer’s Market; Delight Flower Farm, which is located at Prairie Fruits Farm, they’ll be hosting a Succulent Wreath Making workshop on Mother’s Day at Riggs! Also Fleurish in Downtown Champaign and Flora Design Studio in Mahomet make stunning masterpieces that will make mom feel special.

Enjoy some Wine—Let Mom kick off Mother’s Day weekend with friends during Monticello Main Street’s Whites of Spring event. Next Friday, Mom can head to downtown Monticello to sample a variety of white wines at over a dozen local shops and businesses around the historic square. If Mom really loves wine, take her to the new wine bar that opened in Urbana, Analog. They’re laid back atmosphere is a perfect spot for sipping and conversation with mom.

Brunch—Brunch is the trendiest meal of the day and we have a lot of great restaurants in the area offering their take on this hybrid meal. It is also graduation weekend for the U of I, so be sure to make a reservation before taking Mom out. Some of our favorites include Silvercreek, Big Grove Tavern, Watson’s, and Everyday Kitchen at Lodgic; but Prairie Fruits Farm & Creamery is also holding a special brunch just for the occasion!

Enjoy the Outdoors—Now that spring has decided to stay, spend Mother’s Day outside. There are so many great spots to enjoy! A beautiful spot right now is the Japan House Gardens adjacent to the Arboretum on campus. Lake of the Woods Mabery Botanical Gardens are also coming to life. We also encourage you to go out for a bike ride along the Kickapoo Rail Trail for National Bike Month. If you don’t have a bike, don’t worry! You can rent bikes and tandems from Neutral Cycle!

Take Mom Shopping—Let Mom spoil herself at some of the area’s shops and boutiques! We have so many wonderful, locally owned shops across Champaign County. Some of our favorites include Texture Home, Checkered Moon and Yellow & Co. for home goods; Vine St. Collective in Arthur for unqiue and locally made gifts, Fira, Bluebird and the returning Bella Mia Boutique for clothes. There’s just too many to name so check out our website for more ideas. Mom can come home loaded with bags that make her feel as special as she is