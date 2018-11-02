ciLiving

Victorian Christmas Tea at Springfield Art Association

By:

Posted: Nov 02, 2018 01:55 PM CDT

Updated: Nov 02, 2018 05:04 PM CDT

Springfield, Ill. (WCIA) - Betsy Dollar with the Springfield Art Association is back with details on their upcoming events.

Upcoming Events:

Civiloqy play at Edwards Place
Victorian Christmas Tea on December 8th

There is also an exhibition opening tonight (11/2/2018) called Fragmented Remains by artists Corrin Smithson McWhirter and Nichole Maury.


 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected