Urbana’s 83 Vietnamese dishes out authentic cuisine

Urbana, IL (WCIA)- If you’re looking for exceptional pho, tender pork belly bánh mì, or crispy egg rolls worth salivating over, then look no further than 83 Vietnamese located in Urbana’s Broadway Food Hall.

The restaurant opened in May and owner Wayne Lam has been dishing out authentic Vietnamese cuisine ever since.

“We have lots of options in town for Asian food… we’ve all laid really good ground and brought our culture together for Champaign,” Lam said. “But I thought that we were definitely missing some good Vietnamese food in this area.”

The Lam family immigrated to the U.S. from Vietnam in 1980. They opened a Chinese restaurant in St. Louis and later on Green Street in Champaign. The family sold it in 2001.

Wayne went on to start his own phone recycling and repair business, but eventually decided to get back to his roots. That’s when he told his mom he wanted to open a restaurant and asked her to dust off her apron.

“I dont know what it’s like not to work with family members. I wouldn’t want to be here doing this with anyone else but my family,” Lam said.

If you’d like to check out 83 Vietnamese, restaurant hours are Monday – Wednesday : 8AM – 3PM, Thursday – Friday : 8AM – 8PM, Saturday : 10AM – 3PM.