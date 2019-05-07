Urbana, IL - (WCIA) - It's time to get down in downwotn Urbana this summer.

Urbana's Downtown Get Down is planned for the fourth Saturday of each month through August. Live music, art vendors, and demos will take place. It's a kid-friendly event that includes a kids zone with child care, teen makers lab, and inflatables. Downtown businesses will have specials during the event. To learn more visit their website here https://www.urbanaillinois.us/dtgd2019