Urbana's Downtown Get Down
Don't miss the summer fun in downtown Urbana
Urbana, IL - (WCIA) - It's time to get down in downwotn Urbana this summer.
Urbana's Downtown Get Down is planned for the fourth Saturday of each month through August. Live music, art vendors, and demos will take place. It's a kid-friendly event that includes a kids zone with child care, teen makers lab, and inflatables. Downtown businesses will have specials during the event. To learn more visit their website here https://www.urbanaillinois.us/dtgd2019
More Stories
-
(WCIA) - What started as one art show has turned into a full time…
-
(WCIA) -
-
(WCIA) -
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.