Urbana's Downtown Get Down

Don't miss the summer fun in downtown Urbana

Posted: May 07, 2019 02:11 PM CDT

Updated: May 07, 2019 02:11 PM CDT

Urbana, IL - (WCIA) - It's time to get down in downwotn Urbana this summer.  

Urbana's Downtown Get Down is planned for the fourth Saturday of each month through August.  Live music, art vendors, and demos will take place.  It's a kid-friendly event that includes a kids zone with child care, teen makers lab, and inflatables.  Downtown businesses will have specials during the event.  To learn more visit their website here https://www.urbanaillinois.us/dtgd2019

