Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Judy Miller with the Urbana Park District gives us an inside look at the Nature Store.

HISTORY OF THE NATURE STORE

• Run by Champaign County Audubon Society

• Park District started running it December 1

• Nature items for people of all ages

70% OFF SALE

• Liquidating merchandise

• Will close January 1

• Reopen with new merchandise February 15

