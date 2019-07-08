Urbana Park District: Into The Woods

Urbana, IL (WCIA)– Everyone’s favorite storybook characters are coming to life in one Tony-award winning musical this summer. “Into The Woods” will open at the Urbana Park District later this month.

The story follows a Baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King’s Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the Baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a Witch’s curse, the two set off on a journey to break the spell. Everyone’s wish is granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them later with disastrous results.

The 28th Annual Youth Summer Theatre Performance will host the following shows:

Thursday, July 25: 7pm

Friday, July 26: 7pm

Saturday, July 27: 2pm & 7pm

Sunday, July 28: 2:30pm

Tickets go on sale June 24. Adult tickets are $14, students and seniors are $10, and children’s tickets for kids 12 and under are $7.

Tickets are available by credit card at 217-367-1544. They may also be purchased online HERE, in person at the Phillips Recreation Center, from a cast member, or at the door if still available.