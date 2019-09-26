Urbana High School Theatre Troupe to host Garage Sale

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

The Urbana High School Theatre troupe is going to be doing a garage sale this weekend!

The gigantic garage sale is THIS COMING SATURDAY (9/28) and we still need some help!

-Drop off donations of items to be sold Friday between 4-8pm at UMS!

-Come shop and support UHS Theatre on Saturday at the sale!

-Sign up to volunteer time to help sort and sell!

For family members signing up to help volunteer time:
https://www.signupgenius.com/…/30e0448ada82eabf85-parentgua…

For students signing up to help volunteer time:
https://www.signupgenius.com/go/30e0448ada82eabf85-student

