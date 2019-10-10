Unity Boosters presents Fall Showcase

Tolono, Ill. (WCIA)

On October 19th, in cooperation with the Unity Music Boosters, the Fall Showcase will present two shows featuring Unity Vocal Rush, Front Row the junior high choir and several solo offerings. Show times are at 3pm and 7pm in the Polly Anderson Auditorium at Unity High School. There will also be homemade desserts and a drink to purchase, along with awesome raffle baskets to win. Who doesn’t love a homemade dessert! Tickets may be purchased by logging onto unitymusicboosters.org and selecting the link or at Seat Yourself. You will be able to choose the showtime, your seats and purchase them. We want the shows to be sold out, but you may be able to purchase tickets at the door prior to showtime. Come and enjoy the show and the amazing talent we have at Unity while supporting Vocal Rush and the choir program.

There will be dessert for purchase at each show and many, many great Raffle Baskets! Raffle winners are determined by random ticket drawings!!

Ticket Prices: $10

Intermission Items for Purchase:

Desserts $1

Water $1

Raffle Tickets: 1 for $1, 6 for $5

An Arm Length for $10

A Wingspan for $20

All proceeds from the Fall Showcase Fundraiser support the expenses of the High School Competition Season. Funds will be used for entry fees, musical arrangements, additional backdrops for the kabuki system, choreography, and anything else Ms. Kensek feels will make the Show Choir successful.