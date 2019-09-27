Under the big top at Paranormal Cirque

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

October is right around the corner and if you’re looking to jump start your Halloween festivities than look no further than Paranormal Cirque!

The traveling circus pulls from cabaret and theatrical influences. Don’t miss your chance to see acrobats, illusionists, dancers, and aerialists performing under this freaky big top located in Market Place Shopping Center.

Storyteller Erin Valle met up with the zombies and ghouls behind this weekend’s performance. Here’s a look at the full schedule.

Friday, September 27, 2019 at 7:30pm

Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 6:30pm

Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 9:30pm

Sunday, September 29, 2019 at 5:30pm

Sunday, September 29, 2019 at 8:30pm

For tickets click here. Please note, children under 13 are not permitted and anyone under 17 must be accompanied by an adult.