Uncork on June 8th!

The Uncork Urbana Wine Festival will be held Saturday, June 8 from 3 p.m. – 10 p.m., at Meadowbrook Park, 2808 S Race St, Urbana, IL 61802.

Tickets can be purchased for $15. Buying advance will get you 7 tasting tickets and buying at the festival you will get 5 tasting tickets. Ages 6-20 are $5 entry and under 5 is free.

There will be 7 wineries present, food will be available from Baldarotta’s Porketta and Sicilian Sausage and Piatos. Colleen from Dish Passionate Cuisine will do 3 cooking demonstrations throughout the day.

Jeff’s Design Shed will be in the park doing personalized etching into wine glasses or other memorabilia. Illini Radio Group will also be there for attendees to have a chance to win $100,000.