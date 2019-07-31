Uncooked Date Pudding with Family to Table’s, Natalie Kenny Marquez

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Guest chef and blogger, Natalie Kenny Marquez, is back with a recipe for Uncooked Date Pudding!

*Get these ingredients at your Illinois farmers market!

INGREDIENTS:

1/2 pound marshmallows (about 24)

1 pound dates (about 2 cups)

1 box graham crackers (about 24 grahams)

1 cup walnuts*

1 cup whipped cream (about 1/2 pint) + extra for serving

DIRECTIONS FOR TWO BATCHES:

  • Roll graham crackers into fine crumbs.
  • Pit dates and cut into small pieces.
  • Cut marshmallows into small pieces. Pro tip: to easily cut your marshmallows, use scissors rubbed with butter!
  • Whip your cream until very stiff.
  • Combine the whipped cream with half of the cracker crumbs, dates, marshmallows and nuts. Blend into a roll over wax paper to prevent sticking and easy rolling.
  • Sprinkle roll with remaining cracker crumbs and roll to coat evenly.
  • Wrap in saran warp.
  • Chill for about 12 hours.
  • Cut into slices and serve topped with whipped cream.

Serving size: about 10-12 slices

