Uncooked Date Pudding with Family to Table’s, Natalie Kenny Marquez

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
Guest chef and blogger, Natalie Kenny Marquez, is back with a recipe for Uncooked Date Pudding!
*Get these ingredients at your Illinois farmers market!
INGREDIENTS:
1/2 pound marshmallows (about 24)
1 pound dates (about 2 cups)
1 box graham crackers (about 24 grahams)
1 cup walnuts*
1 cup whipped cream (about 1/2 pint) + extra for serving
DIRECTIONS FOR TWO BATCHES:
- Roll graham crackers into fine crumbs.
- Pit dates and cut into small pieces.
- Cut marshmallows into small pieces. Pro tip: to easily cut your marshmallows, use scissors rubbed with butter!
- Whip your cream until very stiff.
- Combine the whipped cream with half of the cracker crumbs, dates, marshmallows and nuts. Blend into a roll over wax paper to prevent sticking and easy rolling.
- Sprinkle roll with remaining cracker crumbs and roll to coat evenly.
- Wrap in saran warp.
- Chill for about 12 hours.
- Cut into slices and serve topped with whipped cream.
Serving size: about 10-12 slices
