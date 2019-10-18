Ultra Bowl at The WheelHouse

Saint Joseph, Ill. (WCIA)

Come Out to The WheelHouse Friday November 15th for a special night! We are hosting a 7 course dinner with cocktail pairings provided by Momentum beverage. All proceeds will be donated to the Special Operations Warrior Foundation. Chef Ryan was invited to run the Destin Beach 100 in February 2020 to raise money for this very special charity.

Seven Course Dinner:

~Pan Seared Scallop, Leche De Tigre, Cilantro

~Rainbow Trout, Avocado Toast, Potato Cream, Caviar

~Pickled Vegetables, Carrot Puree, Rosemary & Garlic Dirt

~Roast Beef, Carrots, Sweet Corn, Sweet Peas, Cabernet

~Roasted Wild Mushrooms, Celery Root, Syrah

~Milk & Honey

~Liquid Popcorn, Cocoa Bubbles, Port Wine

~Pumpkin, charred Sweet Potatoes, Coffee

Food $70 per person. Cocktail Pairings $30 per person

Call 217-469-6252 or message us for reservations.