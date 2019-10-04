U of I Vet Med Annual Open House 2019

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Justin Hohlen and Julie Klein, third-year veterinary students and part of the Open House organizing committee, are here with details on this year’s Vet Med Open House.

  • Annual open house event is Sunday, October 6 from 10 am to 4 pm
  • Chance to see animals, learn science, and explore the profession of veterinary medicine
  • Highlights include admission to vet school talks and demos on horseshoeing, service dogs, and wildlife
  • Kids activity tent includes face painting and Teddy Bear Repair
  • More than 40 exhibits and demos!
  • Free and free parking, self-guided
  • Public may not bring their own animals

