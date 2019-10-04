U of I Vet Med Annual Open House 2019

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
Justin Hohlen and Julie Klein, third-year veterinary students and part of the Open House organizing committee, are here with details on this year’s Vet Med Open House.
- Annual open house event is Sunday, October 6 from 10 am to 4 pm
- Chance to see animals, learn science, and explore the profession of veterinary medicine
- Highlights include admission to vet school talks and demos on horseshoeing, service dogs, and wildlife
- Kids activity tent includes face painting and Teddy Bear Repair
- More than 40 exhibits and demos!
- Free and free parking, self-guided
- Public may not bring their own animals