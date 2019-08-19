Two Roads Wellness Clinic in Champaign and Danville

Champaign, IL (WCIA) Two Roads Wellness Clinic is located in Danville and Champaign. They use an integrative model of mental health treatment, and have two experienced nurse practitioners on our staff, as well as 13 therapists between their two locations, all of whom have a wide range of knowledge and specialties. Two Road Wellness Clinics have two emotional support animals, Happy the pug and Gracie the cat.

The staff treat a wide range of mental health issues by looking at the whole person. Two Roads Wellness doesn’t believe in separating out parts of someone’s life and only looking at them individually. The nurse practitioners can recommend supplements, talk about diet and lifestyle needs, and prescribe medication in conjunction with counseling that can cover a wide range of needs. The staff believes in holistic care that takes the psychological, social, physical and spiritual needs of the person into accoun

The offices are welcoming, well decorated, and warm. This is important in helping people take that first, brave step into the counseling journey.

Two Roads Wellness is the first private practice mental health agency in this town to have a truly integrative model, where they offer nurse practitioner services alongside therapy services, in one location. Two Roads Wellness believe this is where the future of mental health treatment is headed, and that this model makes things easier for the consumer in that they can access much-needed services all under one roof.

