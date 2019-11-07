Turkey Pot Pie Class Offered at Common Ground Food Co-Op

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Sarah Buckman with Common Ground Food Co-Op and Stan Schutte with Triple S Farms join us with tips on how to make sure your Thanksgiving Day meal goes off without a hitch!

Stan and Sarah are hosting a Turkey Pot Pie class Saturday, Nov. 16th from 2-3:30 at Common Ground. Sign up for the class in store or online through our website, or through our Facebook event. Learn how to make savory pies with your turkey leftovers, taste the recipe from today, and chat about cooking techniques for the turkey. Have a glass of perfectly paired wine with Stan, too!

Turkey Pot Pie

You can pre-order your local Triple S Turkey through the Co-op. $20 deposit needed to reserve your turkey. Pre-order online or in store by Monday and enter the raffle in a chance to get your turkey for free! You can choose the size of your turkey and your preferred pick up day.

The day before Thanksgiving, we are hosting our annual Thanksgiving in the Deli from 11am to close, when our salad bar turns into a buffet with homemade dishes from our Co-op kitchen. Stan’s local turkey will be featured! We’ve got our full menu of all the dishes!