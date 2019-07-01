TurboKick: a dance party workout at Champaign Fitness Center

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) –

Janet Gallivan, Certified TurboKick Instructor at Champaign Fitness Center, is ready to get us moving today!

Here’s more from Janet: I have been taking fitness classes for almost 40 years now. My favorite class format ever is TurboKick! TurboKick is so many good things all rolled into one. It is an amazing blend of kickboxing, dance, high intensity interval segments, strength training, and recovery. It is a cardiovascular workout that works your entire body (especially your core!), and is suitable for both the beginner and elite athlete. I find it to be the most energizing and motivating workout around — the music gets you moving and the moves are easy to learn and fun! It’s like being at a dance party!

The Turbo music and moves enable me to perform physically at a high level and my class feeds off my energy! I love helping people to find their inner energy! Some people are intimidated by Turbo and think it is too intense for them. All of the high impact moves can be modified to lower impact moves, so it really can work for just about anyone. Fitness should be fun and Turbo is a blast! The entire Champaign Fitness Center community is so supportive and encouraging. It is a great place to work on improving your fitness level.

The Champaign Fitness Center is the most welcoming and supportive gym in the area! We encourage and motivate each other to achieve results. We also have many unique fitness classes that are not available anywhere else. Many of the classes are designed by the instructors so there is a greater variety of content and a high regard for safety.

