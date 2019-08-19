Try a New Workout at Hatha Yoga & Fitness

Champaign, IL (WCIA) Hatha Yoga and Fitness has both yoga and fitness classes of varying levels of intensity. One thing they try to encourage their clients to do is to try everything once, listen to their body and modify when they need too. Hatha wants all of their classes to be as inclusive and welcoming as possible, the teachers are trained to help clients modify and adjust based on their needs.

So many clients walk into the gym and say “oh i could never do that” or “I’m too scared to try that class” which is totally normal to feel a little intimated at first, but their goal at Hatha is to show our clients that there is a move that will work for them exactly where they are now in their fitness journey. They want you to feel comfortable, safe, and encouraged to do your best, that’s all that matters.

Hatha offers both yoga and fitness. They also carry Lululemon clothing.

Try two weeks of unlimited classes for $28.