Top Ways to Treat Dad for Father's Day

Champaign, IL - With Father’s Day happening this Sunday, we put together a list of ways to spend time with Dad as well as some fun gift ideas!

Beer Tour—With seven local breweries across the greater Champaign County area, you and Dad can make a day of sampling local beers. Start on the East side with Riggs which will give you a behind-the-scenes tour and work your way through Urbana with the newest brewery, 25 O’Clock Brewing, before heading to Champaign and eventually to Monticello for Monarch Brewing Company. A Day at the Parks—Take Dad to the pool at either Sholem or the Crystal Lake Family Aquatic Center. Both are holding specials for Dads, and plenty of fun events during the day. From there, you can head to Meadowbrook Park for their popular Strawberry Jam concert with local bands and fresh strawberries with ice cream. Go camping—Spend your weekend camping with dad in a number of great camping spots around the area. Get the best view of the night sky in all of Illinois at Middle Fork River Forest Preserve which was just recognized as the only International Dark Sky Park in the state. Swim in the lake their, bring some ingredients for s’mores and settle in for an amazing view of the stars for a great memory with Dad.

If you’re looking for something local to get Dad, we’ve got some great ideas for you: