Toko Telo performs at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

We’re live from Krannert Center for the Performing Arts!

Slide in by 6pm when music begins with Toko Telo in the Amphitheatre. This Madagascar-based supergroup features two of the country’s most renowned guitarists—D’Gary and Joël Rabesolo—who dazzle audiences on sparkling, island-inspired folk compositions in the tsapiky, jihe, and beko styles that glitter with the soulful vocals of Monika Njava. (Catch Toko Telo again at 7:30pm.)

Krannert Center’s 2019-20 season opens at high speed with the return of ELLNORA | The Guitar Festival and the Opening Night Party! Get ready to gather and groove as the entire community comes together for a night of exceptional music-making; fabulous food and drink from Siam Terrace, Jet’s Pizza, Wood N’ Hog, Rick’s Bakery, and Caribbean Grill; and all-ages amenities.

Food sales begin and doors open at 5:30pm.

Toko Telo, 6pm and 7:30pm—Amphitheatre (rain location Studio Theatre)

Tim Donaldson, 6:25pm, Lobby—Stage 5

Bombino, 6:30pm, Lobby—Stage 6

Reverend Robert, 7:45pm, Lobby—Stage 5

Samantha Fish with Luther Dickinson, 8pm, Lobby—Stage 6

During the Opening Night Party, visit Weiskamp Screen Printing by the Director’s Office for a demonstration and free souvenir, and don’t miss The Zoo Lady and Her Zoo Crew in the southwest area of the Lobby next to the Ticket Office for face-painting fun. Outside, check out a great selfie spot—the Champaign-Urbana MTD’s “Krannert Center At 50” bus parked on Goodwin Avenue—and chalk art by Scott Barber on the Goodwin Avenue steps.

Explore ELLNORA through the festival’s mobile app—download it now for the latest updates and announcements (iOS or Android).