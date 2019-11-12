Tips on Winterizing Your Home with Mattex

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) – Mattex Heating, Cooling, and Plumbing President, Mike Nichelson, shares tips on getting your home ready for winter.

Start winterizing your home

• Disconnect your garden hose from outside faucets -Can cause frozen pipes and pipe bursts

• Do preventative maintenance on your furnace – Ensures your furnace is working efficiently and helps catch issues that could cause unexpected break downs during the coldest winter days

• Clean up gutters – Remove leaves from gutter to allow water to cleanly flow through them to prevent from water freezing in gutters and causing structural damage to home

• Close vents in crawl spaces – When air is dry in winter, close vents to avoid pipes from freezing

Congratulations to Army SSG Kevin Dorset of Urbana. He is the winner of the 4th Annual Veteran’s Day Giveaway! Kevin will receive an all-new Heating & Cooling System plus installation, courtesy of Mattex.

Happy Thanksgiving from Mattex! Be sure to download the pumpkin pie recipe from their facebook page.



