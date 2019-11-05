Tips on avoiding holiday weight gain

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Worried about holiday weight gain this year…luckily, there are ways to try minimize the risk!

Pick a Strategy to Avoid Overeating and Use It!

· Don’t skip meals

· Using a smaller plate, for instance, allows you to put less food on your plate and encourages proper portion sizes.

· Also, start by filling your plate with vegetables and salad before going to the entrees and desserts.

· Eating a salad before your meal can help you eat fewer calories overall.

· Eat slowly and savor every bite, and before you go back for seconds wait 10 minutes to see if you really still are hungry.

With just a few strategies, you can avoid holiday weight gain while still enjoying friends, family and the holiday feast!

Brussel Sprout Salad

6-8 Servings

12 oz. Brussel sprouts, outer leaves removed

1 pear, chopped

1/3 cup dried cranberries

1/3 cup bleu cheese, crumbled

1⁄4 cup pecans, roughly chopped

¼ sliced scallions

Dressing

1⁄4 cup Grovestone olive oil

2 tablespoons Grovestone balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon maple syrup

2 teaspoon Dijon mustard

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

Using a sharp knife cut sprouts into strips. Place Brussel sprouts in a large bowl, along with chopped pear, cranberries, cheese, scallions and pecans. In a small bowl, whisk together olive oil, balsamic vinegar, maple syrup, and mustard, and season generously with salt and pepper. Pour dressing over the salad and toss together until everything is evenly coated. Serve and enjoy!

Upcoming Sliced Right Nutrition Events:

· Wednesday, November 20th and December 11th – cooking demonstrations at Grovestone at Old Farm Shops in Champaign 6-8pm

Sliced Right Nutrition Services is a comprehensive nutrition education service that provides nutrition counseling, healthy cooking demonstrations for groups and corporate wellness presentations. Registered dietitian and owner Kristina Adams Smith has over 19 years’ experience and specializes in educating clients on how to make healthy eating affordable and easy.

Kristina Adams Smith, MS, RD, LDN: email slicedrightnutrition@gmail.com www.slicedrightnutrition.com