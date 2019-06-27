Time to schedule your child’s school and sports physical

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) –

Stefanie Schroeder, DO at Carle joins us to discuss the importance of school and sports physicals.

School is out for the summer but before you know it, the hustle and bustle of getting new clothes and school supplies will be upon us. Carle pediatrician Stefanie Schroeder is here to help parents get a head start by talking about how to get your child’s physical scheduled today.

When do kids need a physical?

• Kindergartners need an eye exam

• Sixth-graders

• Ninth-graders

• Every year for children who play sports

• Parent or guardian must be present

What’s included in a typical physical?

• Head to toe exam

• Height and weight

• Blood pressure

• Examine eyes, ears, nose and throat

• Check heart and abdomen

• Ask about health history

• Immunization check

• Help us determine the child is on the track of with age-appropriate development

What opportunities are available at Carle?

• Call your nearest Carle location

• Log on to your child’s MyCarle account

• Some locations offer expanded evening hours

• Carle Mobile Health Clinic accepts walk-ins

• Visit carle.org/pediatrics

What about kids who play sports? When is a sports physical required?

• Participating in IHSA sports require a sports physical

• A sports physical is focused on injury prevention

• Offer training tips

• A sports physical doesn’t replace a back to school physical but they two can do done jointly

Why is it important to think about getting one or both of these now?

• Get the time you want

• As we get closer to school start dates, less open slots

• You aren’t as busy now with other back-to-school tasks

