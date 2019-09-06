Tibial Plateau Leveling Osteotomy at U of I Vet Med

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Dr. Kyle Chu, a veterinarian with University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine, who is completing a residency in small animal surgery, is today’s Furever Family guest (along with a dog!).

Dr. Chu is here with details on a new clinical trial that is enrolling dogs that need “knee surgery.” (The formal name for the surgery is “tibial plateau leveling osteotomy,” or TPLO, which is used to address a cranial cruciate ligament tear.)

The clinical trial is examining alternative pain management techniques, because there has recently been a decrease in availability of opioids for use in veterinary patients. The trial will compare epidural injection with an infiltration of a long-acting local anesthetic at the surgical site. The trial will randomly assign patients to one of the pain control methods.

Eligible dogs will be:

Between 1 and 8 years old

Undergoing a TPLO procedure to address a cranial cruciate ligament tear

The cost of the pain medication and 2 days of hospitalization will be covered by the study.

For additional information on study criteria, please contact us at 217-480-5556 or 217-300-2325.