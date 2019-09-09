Three simple ways to prevent carbon-monoxide poisoning in your home

FACTS:

• Carbon monoxide poisoning is the leading cause of accidental deaths in America

• Only 27% of homes in America have CO alarms

• A poorly maintained gas furnace can give off twice the amount of CO than a routinely maintained one

PREVENTION

• Install at least one battery-powered CO alarm on each level of your home or near sleeping areas

• Check your carbon monoxide alarms annually and put a new set of batteries in them

• Have a licensed professional inspect heating systems and other fuel-burning appliances annually

