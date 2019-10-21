The Wizard of Oz at DLO Musical Theater

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The DLO Musical Theater is gearing up for their presentation of The Wizard of Oz.

October 25 & 26, 2019 at 7:00pm

October 27, 2019 at 2:00pm

Dick Van Dyke Auditorium at Danville High School

Ticket Information: $20 adult, $7 student – online or at door

When a tornado rips through Kansas, Dorothy and her dog, Toto, are whisked away in their house to the magical land of Oz. They follow the Yellow Brick Road toward the Emerald City to meet the Wizard, and en route they meet a Scarecrow that needs a brain, a Tin Man missing a heart, and a Cowardly Lion who wants courage. The wizard asks the group to bring him the broom of the Wicked Witch of the West to earn his help.

Based on the classic MGM film, it includes the beloved songs “Over The Rainbow,” “Munchkinland (Ding Dong! The Witch Is Dead),” “If I Only Had A Brain/A Heart/The Nerve,” “We’re Off To See The Wizard (Follow The Yellow Brick Road),” “The Jitterbug,” and “The Merry Old Land of Oz.”