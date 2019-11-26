Tuscola, Ill. (WCIA)

Make plans to check out The Vault while you’re holiday shopping in Tuscola!

Artwork — all the artists who are members of the Vault Art Gallery artist cooperative are interesting people.

How many artists do you have? Do they all live in Central Illinois? How do the artists create this? Is all this artwork original? How do you find artists? How does an artist become a member of the cooperative and sell his or her artwork?

We are the only artist-owned art gallery in East Central Illinois and we are one of the largest privately-owned art galleries in Downstate Illinois. We have more than 60 artist-owners who sell their work at the Vault.

We also have art classes, events, art openings, live music and concerts and more.

The Vault Art Gallery

100 N. Main St., Tuscola, IL. 61953