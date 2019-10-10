Charleston, Ill. (WCIA)

Jessica Killough- President & CEO, Charleston Chamber, as well as Courtney Hughes, owner of Plush Boutique, are here with details on their upcoming Sip and Shop Market.

Here’s more from our guests:

We will be promoting the 2019 Sip & Shop Market, hosted by the Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce. The Market is a chance for people to come out and enjoy an evening of shopping with local entrepreneurs and artisans. We will have over 20 local vendors, live music, food, a silent auction, and more for guests to enjoy! This also gives people the opportunity to shop from vendors who may not have a physical store.

The Chamber helps promote local businesses. The Sip & Shop Market gives our local vendors, businesses, and artisans a chance to promote and sell their product.

The Sip & Shop Market is unique from other markets because it is focused on local vendors…our vendors are from Charleston, Mattoon, Arcola, Champaign/Urbana, so they are all local. This gives participants the chance to see all the wonderful products available for them right here! The setting is intimate, so shoppers won’t get overwhelmed. Additionally, the purchase of a ticket gets them 1 free drink, food, dessert, entrance into the market, access to the silent auction, and more!

Sip & Shop 2019

Join us Thursday, October 17 from 4:30-8:00 PM at Unique Suites for the 2019 Sip & Shop, sponsored by Plush Boutique. Tickets are only $15, if purchased ahead of time, and $20 at the door. Each ticket will include a drink ticket, access to 20+ vendors, food, desserts, silent auction, and more! Purchase 9 tickets and receive the 10th free!

Purchase your tickets online here or call the office at 217-345-7041 to reserve your tickets!

Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce

501 Jackson Ave

Charleston, IL 61920