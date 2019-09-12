The Scars That Bind: YMCA art show showcases 12 local women artists

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

An art exhibit located at the University YMCA in Champaign, is shining a light on 12 local women artists– all of whom experienced traumatic medical illnesses within their lifetime. The show is titled Scars That Bind: Resilient Women Artists and includes paintings, drawings, ceramics, poetry, and more.

CiLiving Storyteller, Erin Valle, caught up with artist and exhibit curator, Debra Bolgla, as well as the University YMCA’s Associate Director, Ann Rasmus, to chat about the ways in which these artists used their talent to document and explore their difficult circumstances.

Location: Murphy Gallery at the University YMCA

Artists

Jenny Barrett

Sandra Batzli

Debra Bolgla

Cindy Carlson

Karen Gottlieb

Barbara F. Kendrick

Melissa Lynch

Pat Baron Monigold

Bea Nettles

Lee Isaacson Roll

Sasha Rubel

Janelle Yates

Dates: August 26 – October 18, 2019

Opening Reception: Thursday, September 12 | 5:00PM-7:00PM Murphy Gallery | University YMCA 1001 S. Wright St, Champaign, IL