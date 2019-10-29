The Parkland Chamber Singers to host Sing-A-Thon to benefit St. Jude’s

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Dr. Franklin Gallo, director for the Parkland Chamber Singers, joins us with details on Parkland’s upcoming Sing-A-Thon.

The Parkland Chamber Singers draws most of its high school, collegiate, and community participants from the greater Champaign-Urbana area. Two formal concerts per semester are presented on campus. Additional performance opportunities in our region are often available.

The music performed by the Parkland Chamber Singers exposes students to the vast range of historical and ethnic genres that is offered through the study and performance of great choral literature.

The Sing-A-Thon is a choral concert to benefit St. Jude Children’s Hospital. It will be held at St. Patrick church on Sunday, November 3 at 3pm. The Parkland Chamber Singers and 7 area high school choirs will be participating. In lieu of a ticket fee, donations will be accepted to benefit St. Jude Children’s Hospital.