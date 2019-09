The Night the Music Lived running June 5-16 at The Little Theater on The Square.

This live concert setting of Buddy Holly’s last concert in Clear Lake, Iowa with Ritchie Valens and The Big Bopper will take you back to celebrate the music of these legends of Rock ‘n Roll. Featured songs include: Rave On!, Peggy Sue, That’ll Be The Day, Chantilly Lace, Donna and many more. For the lovers of Million Dollar Quartet…this show is one not to miss!

For more information: