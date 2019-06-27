The Little Theatre On The Square presents Rodger’s and Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) –

Brittany Ambler, playing Ado Annie In The Little Theatre’s Production Of Oklahoma!, shares details on the latest production coming to Sullivan.

The Little Theatre On The Square‘s production of Rodger’s and Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! runs from Wednesday, July 3- Sunday, July 14.

The Little Theatre On The Square has offered the best in Broadway style entertainment in the heart of Central Illinois since 1957. Hosting 420 seats, the theatre offers an intimate view of the stage from most any seat.

We are the only Actors’ Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage manager in the United States, theatre between Chicago and St. Louis. We are a non-profit theatre which has been serving Illinois since 1957.